Korn Ferry (KFY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2021

Korn Ferry (KFY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased KFY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KFY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.68, the dividend yield is .64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KFY was $74.68, representing a -11.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.68 and a 84.94% increase over the 52 week low of $40.38.

KFY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Gartner, Inc. (IT) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). KFY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.9. Zacks Investment Research reports KFY's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 130.48%, compared to an industry average of 16.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kfy Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KFY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KFY as a top-10 holding:

Emles @Home ETF (LIV)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 5.89% over the last 100 days. LIV has the highest percent weighting of KFY at 5.17%.

