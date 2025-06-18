Korn Ferry Guides Q1 In Line With Estimates As Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, consulting firm Korn Ferry (KFY) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and fee revenue guidance for the first quarter.

For the first quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $1.16 to $1.24 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.18 to $1.26 per share on fee revenue between $675 million and $695 million.

On average, five analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.20 per share on revenues of $678.91 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to the company of $64.24 million or $1.21 per share, lower than $65.19 million or $1.24 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.32 per share, compared to $1.26 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter grew 2.8 percent to $719.83 million from $699.92 million in the same quarter last year. It also increased 4 percent at constant currency basis.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.26 per share on revenues of $689.89 million for the quarter.

On Tuesday, the Company announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.48 per share that will be payable on July 31, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 3, 2025.

