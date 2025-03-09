KORN FERRY Earnings Preview: Recent $KFY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KORN FERRY ($KFY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $656,950,056 and earnings of $1.14 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KFY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

KORN FERRY Insider Trading Activity

KORN FERRY insiders have traded $KFY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KFY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY D BURNISON (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $7,315,925 .

. ROBERT P ROZEK (EVP, CFO & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,767,804 .

. MARK ARIAN (CEO of Consulting) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,444,860

DEBRA J PERRY sold 5,280 shares for an estimated $387,041

MICHAEL DISTEFANO (See Remarks) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $361,807

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

KORN FERRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of KORN FERRY stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.