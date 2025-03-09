News & Insights

KORN FERRY Earnings Preview: Recent $KFY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

March 09, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

KORN FERRY ($KFY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $656,950,056 and earnings of $1.14 per share.

KORN FERRY Insider Trading Activity

KORN FERRY insiders have traded $KFY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KFY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GARY D BURNISON (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $7,315,925.
  • ROBERT P ROZEK (EVP, CFO & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,767,804.
  • MARK ARIAN (CEO of Consulting) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,444,860
  • DEBRA J PERRY sold 5,280 shares for an estimated $387,041
  • MICHAEL DISTEFANO (See Remarks) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $361,807

KORN FERRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of KORN FERRY stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

