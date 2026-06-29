Korn Ferry To Buy AMS For GBP 850 Mln; KFY UP Over 3% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Korn Ferry (KFY), an organizational consulting company, said on Monday that it has inked a deal with OMERS Private Equity to acquire AMS, a British talent acquisition and consulting company, for £850 million in cash and share.

Under the terms, around £850 million ($1.1 billion) will consist of around £659 million ($881 million) in cash and approximately £191 million ($255 million) in KFY shares.

Korn Ferry expects to fund the cash portion of $881 million with around $300 million cash on hand and the remaining approximately $581 million through debt.

In addition, Korn Ferry will issue approximately 3.6 million shares.

The deal is expected to be closed in Korn Ferry's second quarter of fiscal 2027. "The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share in the first full year after adjusting for restructuring and integration and transaction costs," the acquirer said.

Founded by Rosaleen Blair in 1996, AMS operates in over 120 countries with a strong presence throughout Europe and Asia.

KFY was up by 3.13% at $74.45 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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