Korn Ferry Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KFY

In trading on Monday, shares of Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.09, changing hands as low as $69.90 per share. Korn Ferry shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KFY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KFY's low point in its 52 week range is $41.22 per share, with $84.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.17.

