Korn Ferry Board Elects Jerry Leamon To Succeed Christina Gold As Non-Executive Chair

(RTTNews) - Management consulting firm Korn Ferry (KFY) announced Friday the election of a new member to its Board of Directors, in addition to the appointment of a new Non-Executive Chair.

The company said Christina Gold, who has served on the firm's Board since 2014, and most recently as the Non-Executive Chair since 2019, retires from the Board.

Current Board member Jerry Leamon succeeds Gold as Non-Executive Chair as part of a planned succession.

Meanwhile, Charles Harrington joins as a Board Director and George Shaheen has retired from the Board after more than 12 years of total service, including as Non-Executive Chair from 2012 to 2019.

Harrington brings to Korn Ferry's Board extensive experience in strategy development and execution, transformation, operations, and technology development. Over his nearly 40-year career at Parsons Corporation, Harrington held increasing roles of responsibility, including 13 years as CEO, 12 years as President, and two years as CFO, EVP, and Treasurer.

