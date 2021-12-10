Korn Ferry Beat Revenue Forecasts By 5.8%: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Investors in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.5% to close at US$76.17 following the release of its second-quarter results. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of US$639m coming in 5.8% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of US$1.38, in line with analyst appraisals. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:KFY Earnings and Revenue Growth December 10th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Korn Ferry's five analysts is for revenues of US$2.47b in 2022, which would reflect a solid 9.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 9.6% to US$5.34. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.37b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.99 in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$102, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Korn Ferry, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$109 and the most bearish at US$86.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Korn Ferry's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.8% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.0% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Korn Ferry to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Korn Ferry following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$102, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Korn Ferry. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Korn Ferry going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Korn Ferry is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

