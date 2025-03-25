Korn Ferry About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (KFY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/27/25, Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.48, payable on 4/15/25. As a percentage of KFY's recent stock price of $68.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Korn Ferry to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when KFY shares open for trading on 3/27/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KFY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KFY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KFY's low point in its 52 week range is $59.78 per share, with $80.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.26.

In Tuesday trading, Korn Ferry shares are currently up about 2.5% on the day.

