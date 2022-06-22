Korian changes corporate status, calls for clearer care homes rules

June 22 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Korian KORI.PA, under scrutiny over its elderly care homes, backed its transition to a European company from French on Wednesday, allowing it to operate in different European Union states under a single set of rules.

The new corporate status for Korian, one of Europe's biggest for-profit care home operators, is "consistent" with the group's economic reality, Chairman Jean-Pierre Duprieu said during the group's annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM).

France has debated conditions in care homes for the elderly since January after a book alleging malpractices in a care home run by Korian rival Orpea ORP.PA in Paris triggered a public outcry and government probes.

Korian's CEO Sophie Boissard called for a clearer framework on quality standards and public allocations for nursing homes businesses in France.

French journal Le Parisien reported earlier this month that Korian faced legal action from residents' family members over mistreatment in its retirement homes. Korian has denied any widespread wrongdoing and has said it would co-operate with authorities.

Korian also reaffirmed plans to submit to next year's AGM a plan to become a mission-led company ("entreprise à mission"), a French legal framework that requires a company to align social objectives with its business model.

