US Markets

Korea's Posco to invest $136 mln in Mexican plant by 2030, Mexico says

Contributor
Diego Ore Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean steelmaker Posco will by 2030 invest $136 million in a plant in the Mexican town of Ramos Arizpe in the northern border state of Coahuila, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker Posco will by 2030 invest $136 million in a plant in the Mexican town of Ramos Arizpe in the northern border state of Coahuila, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Posco will start construction on the plant on Wednesday, with an initial price tag of $43 million, the ministry said in a statement. Posco told its plans to Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who is visiting South Korea, the ministry said.

On Monday evening Mexican time, Ebrard announced that Samsung Electronics would invest $500 million to increase production of home appliances in Mexico.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular