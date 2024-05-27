Korea's Dr.FORHAIR Renews Costco Contract

(RTTNews) - Dr.FORHAIR, a functional hair care brand with clinically-validated scalp-based solutions, said it renewed a 1-year contract for Folligen Original Shampoo in 250 Costco branches across the U.S.

The brand's most popular product, Folligen Original Shampoo, will be available most prominently in Los Angeles, as well as San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose in Costco locations starting in June, Dr.FORHAIR said.

