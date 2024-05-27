News & Insights

Markets
COST

Korea's Dr.FORHAIR Renews Costco Contract

May 27, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dr.FORHAIR, a functional hair care brand with clinically-validated scalp-based solutions, said it renewed a 1-year contract for Folligen Original Shampoo in 250 Costco branches across the U.S.

The brand's most popular product, Folligen Original Shampoo, will be available most prominently in Los Angeles, as well as San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose in Costco locations starting in June, Dr.FORHAIR said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.