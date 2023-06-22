Korean State-Run Fund to Increase Allocation to Alternative Investments

The alternative investing trend was growing at a rapid clip over the past decade, but its seen an uptick in interest and adoption following the poor performance of stocks and bonds. While both asset classes have delivered strong, long-term results, they have performed poorly in inflationary, higher-rate environments.

In contrast, alternative investing delivered better returns while also reducing portfolio volatility. As access to this category has increased, there is more liquidity and transparency which is, in turn, attracting more interest from institutions.

In an article for Business Kora, Jung Min-Hee covers how the Korea Investment Corporation (KIC) will be increasing its allocation to alternative investments to 25%. Currently, it is the 10th largest sovereign wealth fund in the world and has $170 billion in assets. As of the start of the year, it had 22% allocated to alternatives.

In an interview, KIC President Jin Seung-ho indicated that the fund is particularly interested in private credit as he doesn’t see too much risk in this segment of the market. Concurrently, he doesn’t see the Fed cutting rates until 2024.

