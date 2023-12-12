Korean Retail Investors Were Active Purchasers of Overseas Listed ETFs in November

London - (ETFGI) December 11, 2023 – Korean retail investors continue to be active purchasers of overseas listed ETFs in November.

In November 28 of the top 50 overseas securities purchased by Korean retail investors were ETFs listed in the United States, Japan and Hong Kong. The number of ETFs on the list is down one from 29 in October but up from 24 in September and 19 in August, source, Korea Securities Depository.

Fifteen of the twenty-eight ETFs on the top 50 list provide leverage or inverse exposure.



The largest purchase was US$821 million of the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares ETF listed in the United States.

Top 10 overseas ETFs purchased in November

The ETFs industry in South Korea has 1,189 ETFs, with assets of US$104 Bn, from 29 providers listed on the Korea Exchange at the end of November, according to data from ETFGI 28.01 percent of the ETFs provide leverage or inverse exposure. These ETFs account for 12.21% of the assets in the ETFs industry in South Korea.

Looking at the global ETFs industry leverage and inverse ETFs account for 10.08% of the 11,859 products but only US$123.4 Bn of the US$10.947 trillion in assets under management at the end of November.

