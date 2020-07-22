Cryptocurrencies

Korean Government Proposes Tough New 22% Tax on Crypto Trading

Contributor
Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Published
(Shutterstock)

The South Korean government has proposed obliging crypto investors to pay more than a fifth of their profits to the state.

  • The Ministry of Economy and Finance tabled a proposal Wednesday to introduce a 22% tax âincluding the 2% local income tax â on crypto trading profits above 2.5 million KRW (~$2,000).
  • If approved by Koreaâs National Assembly, the tax rule will come into force in October 2021.
  • The new tax rule will also apply to non-residents and foreign companies who trade on Korean exchanges.
  • The news was originally reported by CoinDesk Korea.
  • Traders will be obliged to keep accurate records of their crypto activity and file with the National Tax Service at the end of the tax year on May 31.
  • Profits will be based on the difference in the assetâs won price at the time of acquisition and time of sale â if the trader doesnât know the acquisition price, it will be assumed to be 0 won.
  • The government says the new tax rule is needed as many other countries have also introduced their own regimes for cryptocurrencies.
  • Cryptocurrency trading profits in the U.S. count as capital gains, where individuals can pay up to 25% in tax.

See also: South Korean Government Turns to Blockchain Tech to More Securely Store Clinical Diabetes Data

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular