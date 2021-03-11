Coupang, Korea's largest e-commerce site, raised $4.6 billion by offering 130 million shares (23% insider) at $35, above the upwardly revised range of $32 to $34. The company had originally planned to offer 120 million shares (17% insider) at a range of $27 to $30, before increasing the range to $32 to $34 ahead of the IPO. All additional shares were sold by insiders. At pricing, Coupang commands a fully diluted market value of $62.9 billion, 23% higher than originally anticipated.



Coupang plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CPNG. Goldman Sachs, Allen & Company, J.P. Morgan, Citi and HSBC acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Korean e-commerce giant Coupang prices upsized US IPO at $35, above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

