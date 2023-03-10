US Markets
CPNG

Korean e-commerce firm Coupang to exit Japan market

March 10, 2023 — 03:24 am EST

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's Coupang CPNG.N is halting service in Japan this month less than two years after it entered the market, the e-commerce firm confirmed on Friday.

Coupang started operations in Japan in June 2021, gaining popularity during the pandemic with its grocery delivery services in the Tokyo area. The company alerted customers that it would halt services in Japan on March 21.

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T is an investor in the company.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; editing by Jason Neely)

