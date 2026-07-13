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Korean Airlines Q2 Operating Profit Declines

July 13, 2026 — 05:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Korean Airlines (003490.KS) reported a second quarter net loss of 97.3 billion Korean won compared to net income of 395.9 billion won, last year. Operating income was 261.8 billion won, down 34.4%. Second quarter revenue was 5.02 trillion won, an increase of 25.9% from a year ago. Passenger traffic was 2.85 trillion won, up 18.8%. Cargo traffic rose 46.1% year-over-year.

Looking forward, Korean Airlines expects passenger demand to remain strong, supported by solid inbound traffic and recovering outbound demand from Korea.

Korean Airlines shares were trading at 25,850 won, down 3.36%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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