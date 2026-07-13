Korean Airlines Q2 Operating Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Korean Airlines (003490.KS) reported a second quarter net loss of 97.3 billion Korean won compared to net income of 395.9 billion won, last year. Operating income was 261.8 billion won, down 34.4%. Second quarter revenue was 5.02 trillion won, an increase of 25.9% from a year ago. Passenger traffic was 2.85 trillion won, up 18.8%. Cargo traffic rose 46.1% year-over-year.

Looking forward, Korean Airlines expects passenger demand to remain strong, supported by solid inbound traffic and recovering outbound demand from Korea.

Korean Airlines shares were trading at 25,850 won, down 3.36%.

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