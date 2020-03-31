Commodities

Korean Air to suspend flights to Washington from April 13 to May-end due to coronavirus

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd will suspend flights to Washington, D.C. starting April 13 through to the end of May due to the coronavirus crisis, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The move from South Korea's top carrier comes after passenger demand for air travel to the United States fell sharply due to the rapid spread of the virus in the United States, said the airline's spokeswoman

