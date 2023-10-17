News & Insights

Korean Air to offer to sell Asiana's cargo business, routes to satisfy EU regulators -sources

Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

October 17, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's biggest carrier, Korean Air Lines 003490.KS, will offer to sell Asiana Airlines' 020560.KS air cargo business and divest routes to four EU cities in a bid to gain EU antitrust approval for acquiring its rival, two people familiar with the matter said.

Korean Air is now in talks with several rivals and will likely clinch a deal with a Korean air cargo competitor to buy the assets, one of the people said on Tuesday.

The carrier plans to submit the package together with the remedy taker to the European Commission by the end of October although the timing could still slip, the person said.

