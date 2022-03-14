Korean Air says to reroute flights that used Russian airspace

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines 003490.KS said on Tuesday it will reroute its flights to Europe and eastern North America that used Russian airspace, citing operational challenges and safety concerns.

The airline said it will also temporarily suspend all of its passenger and cargo services to and from Moscow and Vladivostok until the end of April.

