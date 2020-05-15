Korean Air says Q1 operating loss $67 mln as virus hits industry

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's largest airline Korean Air 003490.KS said on Friday its provisional consolidated operating loss for the January-March quarter was 82.8 billion won ($67.25 million), as travel restrictions and crippled demand due to the coronavirus pandemic hit the aviation industry.

The loss compares with a 140.6 billion won operating profit in the same quarter last year.

($1 = 1,231.2900 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson)

