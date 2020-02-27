Korean Air says it will not allow passengers with fever to fly to U.S.

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines Co Ltd 003490.KS said on Friday it plans to check temperatures of passengers travelling to the United States before boarding and would not allow anyone with a temperature higher than 37.5 Celsius to fly.

A Korean Air flight attendant who worked on flights between Seoul and Los Angeles subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus, South Korea's disease control agency and sources said on Thursday.

The country's top airline said in a statement that it also plans to expand these procedures to other routes.

