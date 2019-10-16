Companies

Korean Air says conducting urgent inspections of Airbus A220 engines

Heekyong Yang Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had immediately launched inspections on its fleet of 10 Airbus SE A220 planes after a request from U.S. engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney.

"The inspections will take place sequentially, but they will not affect our operations," a Korean Air spokesman told Reuters.

European airline Swiss on Tuesday briefly grounded its A220 fleet for engine checks after an engine failure forced a Geneva-bound jet to divert to Paris. The narrowbody aircraft was formerly known as the Bombardier CSeries.

French air crash investigators classified the problem that disrupted the Swiss flight shortly after departure from London Heathrow on Tuesday as a "serious incident" and said it would be investigated by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.

