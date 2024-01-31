News & Insights

Korean Air received Japan's approval for merger with Asiana Airlines

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

January 31, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Written by Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Korean flag carrier Korean Air Lines 003490.KS has received approval for its proposed merger with Asiana Airlines 020560.KS from Japan's Fair Trade Commission, Korean Air said in a statement.

With this, the deal only needs approval from authorities in the United States and European Union, it said.

In November, Asiana Airlines' board approved the sale of the company's cargo business, in an key step towards allaying EU competition concerns about the Korean Air takeover agreed to in 2020.

