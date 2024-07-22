Korean Air To Purchase Up To 50 Boeing Widebody Airplanes - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) said Korean Air plans to purchase up to 50 of Boeing's highly fuel-efficient widebody airplanes, including 20 777-9s and 20 787-10s with options for 10 more of the largest 787 Dreamliner variant. The 777-9 can seat 426 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range of 13,500 km and the 787-10 can carry up to 336 passengers with a range of 11,730 km.

Korean Air's Aerospace Division currently supplies components for the 787 program. The supplier also produces parts for a number of Boeing airplanes including the 737 MAX, 767 and 777.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.