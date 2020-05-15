Korean Air posts Q1 operating loss of $67 mln as virus hits industry

Adds details

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's largest airline Korean Air 003490.KS on Friday posted a provisional consolidated operating loss for the January-March quarter of 82.8 billion won ($67.3 million), swinging into the red due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline beat market estimates, however, because of its cost-cutting efforts, it said. The loss compares with a 140.6 billion won operating profit in the same quarter last year.

The flagship carrier and partner of Delta Air DAL.N said in a statement that its passenger services recorded a 29.5% decrease in revenue passenger kilometres from the year-earlier period due to the fall in demand across all routes.

Cargo sales, though, recorded a 3.1% increase in freight ton kilometres from a year earlier - even though cargo capacity decreased due to the reduction of passenger flights - because of increased freighters operations, improved capacity utilisation and the use of passenger jets as freighters.

Korean Air said it expected further losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter. The cargo market is also expected to experience a further supply shortage due to the reduction and suspension of passenger flights worldwide, the carrier said.

On Wednesday, Korean Air became the latest carrier to raise funds as it announced plans to sell around 1 trillion won ($820 million) in new shares in its biggest rights issue in 20 years, as the aviation industry sees strained finances from grounded fleets.

($1 = 1,231.2900 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson and Tom Hogue)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.