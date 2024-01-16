Korean Air plane scrapes Cathay Pacific Airways aircraft at Japan airport

Changes attribution, adds details throughout

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A Korean Air Lines 003490.KS plane clipped a Cathay Pacific Airways aircraft at New Chitose Airport on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido on Tuesday, a Korean Air official said.

The accident happened when the Korean Air plane was preparing for take-off, the airline official said.

No injuries were reported, Japanese broadcaster NTV said.

An airport spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama in Tokyo and Ju-min Park in Seoul ; Editijng by Andrew Heavens)

