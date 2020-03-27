Commodities

Korean Air parent shareholders vote to keep chairman in board

Joyce Lee Reuters
Shareholders of Korean Air's parent firm Hanjin Kal voted on Friday to keep Korean Air CEO and group Chairman Walter Cho as a board director on Friday.

A majority of Hanjin Kal shareholders represented at its annual general meeting (AGM) voted for Cho's continued directorship in the parent firm, striking down a challenge by his sister and an activist fund to replace him with a mobile industry veteran.

