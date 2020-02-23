Korean Air parent Hanjin says Delta increased stake in it to 11%

SEOUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hanjin Kal 180640.KS, parent company of South Korean flag carrier Korean Air 003490.KS, said on Monday that Delta Air Lines DAL.N has raised its stake in the company.

Delta and Korean Air have a partnership on routes and networks. Delta increased its stake in Hanjin Kal to 11% as of February 21 from 9.21% as of September 6 for investment purposes, Hanjin Kal said in a regulatory filing.

The stake increase comes amid a family feud between Korean Air's CEO and group chairman Cho Won-tae and his sister, who has joined forces with a local activist fund and a construction firm, ahead of a Hanjin Kal shareholders meeting in March.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.