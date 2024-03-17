Korean Air nears deal for 20 Airbus A350 widebody jets, Bloomberg News reports

March 18 (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines 003490.KS plans to buy around 20 A350 widebody jets from Airbus AIR.PA, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The agreement could be announced as soon as this week, although the deal isn't final and could still fall apart depending on the outcome of a board meeting on March 21, according to the report.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

