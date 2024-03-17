News & Insights

Companies
AIR

Korean Air nears deal for 20 Airbus A350 widebody jets, Bloomberg News reports

March 17, 2024 — 10:21 pm EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

March 18 (Reuters) - Korean Air Lines 003490.KS plans to buy around 20 A350 widebody jets from Airbus AIR.PA, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The agreement could be announced as soon as this week, although the deal isn't final and could still fall apart depending on the outcome of a board meeting on March 21, according to the report.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.