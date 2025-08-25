Korean Air Intends To Purchase 103 Fuel-Efficient Boeing Jets In Major Fleet Expansion

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Korean Air have announced the airline's intent to purchase 103 aircraft from Boeing's fuel-efficient family. The order includes 20 777-9s, 25 787-10s, 50 737-10s, and 8 777-8 Freighters.

Korean Air currently operates 108 Boeing airplanes including 737s, 747s, 777s and 787s. With 72 Boeing jets on order; the carrier's order book will grow to 175 airplanes once the deal is finalized.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.