Korean Air CEO's mother, younger sister back him amid family feud

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Korean Air CEO Cho Won-tae's mother and younger sister said on Tuesday they support the flag carrier's current leadership headed by Cho.

SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Korean Air CEO Cho Won-tae's mother and younger sister said on Tuesday they support the flag carrier's current leadership headed by Cho. The expression of support, which was made in a statement, comes amid a family feud between Cho and another sister ahead of a shareholders' meeting in March. Cho's older sister, Heather Cho, a former Korean Air executive whose "nut rage" incident in 2014 made global headlines, and two other shareholders in Korean Air parent company Hanjin KAL announced last month they will cooperate to introduce professional managers and put forth proposals at the upcoming shareholders' meeting. [nL4N2A03DW] (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) ((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;)) Keywords: KOREAN AIR MANAGEMENT/ (URGENT)

