Korea Zinc Company (KOSE:010130) Price Target Increased by 34.08% to 1,417,800.00

The average one-year price target for Korea Zinc Company (KOSE:010130) has been revised to ₩1,417,800.00 / share. This is an increase of 34.08% from the prior estimate of ₩1,057,400.00 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩1,060,500.00 to a high of ₩1,816,500.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.22% from the latest reported closing price of ₩1,871,000.00 / share.

Korea Zinc Company Maintains 1.16% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.16%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Korea Zinc Company. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 30.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 010130 is 0.13%, an increase of 22.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.84% to 407K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 184K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares , representing a decrease of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 010130 by 28.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 74K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing a decrease of 55.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 010130 by 38.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 54K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing a decrease of 31.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 010130 by 23.30% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 010130 by 3.03% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing a decrease of 54.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 010130 by 39.40% over the last quarter.

