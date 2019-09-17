Korea Southern Power mandates banks for Kangaroo roadshow

SYDNEY, Sept 18 (IFR) - Korea Southern Power, rated Aa2/AA– (Moody's/Fitch) has mandated BNP Paribas, HSBC and Nomura to arrange investor meetings and calls in Asia and Australia from September 26 for a potential debut mid-curve Kangaroo bond offering.

KOSOPW would be the fifth South Korean corporate to access the Kangaroo market and the first in five years.

In September 2012, Korea Gas Corp raised A$300m from an inaugural three-year Kangaroo, and private company Hyundai sold a A$250m dual-tranche four-year in May 2013.

In September 2013, Korea South-East Power issued a A$325m 5.75% seven-year bond and Korea National Oil Corporation raised A$350m from a dual-tranche five-year offering 12 months later.

