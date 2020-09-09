Korea sets guidance for US$ 10yr and EUR 5yr Global

Adds new price guidance for euro tranche

HONG KONG, Sept 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Korea is marketing a dual-currency SEC-registered bond offering that consists of a US dollar tranche and a euro portion.

The final price guidance on the US dollar benchmark 10-year bond is Treasuries plus 50bp, inside initial guidance of Treasuries plus 90bp area.

Orders for the US dollar tranche were over US$5.25bn when final guidance was announced.

The price guidance for the euro-denominated five-year benchmark note was also tightened, to mid-swaps plus 40bp–45bp from initial guidance at mid-swaps plus 60bp area.

The senior unsecured notes have expected ratings of Aa2/AA/AA– and will price today.

BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mirae Asset Daewoo and Standard Chartered Bank are joint bookrunners on both tranches.

The issue size is expected to be capped at US$1.5bn, as announced in June in the country's economic plan for the second half of this year. The finance ministry said it was reviewing the possible issuance of foreign currency bonds this year to securely manage the country's foreign exchange reserves.

South Korea last visited the international bond market in June 2019 with a US$1.5bn dual-trancher that consisted of a five-year green and sustainability portion and a 10-year bond.

(Reporting by Jihye Hwang; Editing by Steve Garton and David Holland)

