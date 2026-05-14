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Korea Investment Holdings Q1 Operating Profit Rises

May 14, 2026 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Korea Investment Holdings Co. (071050.KS) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company increased to 914.9 billion Korean won from 458.5 billion won, previous year. Operating income was 1.11 trillion won compared to 529.6 billion won, up 108.89% from last year.

First quarter sales were 12.0 trillion Korean won compared to 5.36 trillion won, prior year, up 123.66%.

Shares of Korea Investment Holdings are trading at 2,58,000 Korean won, up 2.58%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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