Korea Fund, Inc. (KF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

Korea Fund, Inc. (KF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.525 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 639.44% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KF was $37.64, representing a -4.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.58 and a 118.84% increase over the 52 week low of $17.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

