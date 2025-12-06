Korea Electric Power (KOSE:015760) Price Target Increased by 11.58% to 58,633.00

The average one-year price target for Korea Electric Power (KOSE:015760) has been revised to ₩58,633.00 / share. This is an increase of 11.58% from the prior estimate of ₩52,548.21 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩42,420.00 to a high of ₩71,400.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.32% from the latest reported closing price of ₩52,200.00 / share.

Korea Electric Power Maintains 0.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.41%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Korea Electric Power. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 015760 is 0.29%, an increase of 15.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.29% to 27,455K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,208K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,119K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 015760 by 46.43% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 2,626K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,312K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,243K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 015760 by 78.14% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,233K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,204K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 015760 by 40.75% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 1,717K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares , representing a decrease of 36.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 015760 by 6.46% over the last quarter.

