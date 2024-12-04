Korea Electric Power (KEP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Korea Electric Power Corp (Symbol: KEP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.86, changing hands as low as $7.81 per share. Korea Electric Power Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEP's low point in its 52 week range is $6.69 per share, with $9.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.88.

