Korea Electric Power Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (KEP) Price Target Increased by 7.45% to 8.91

The average one-year price target for Korea Electric Power Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:KEP) has been revised to 8.91 / share. This is an increase of 7.45% from the prior estimate of 8.29 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.71 to a high of 11.82 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.05% from the latest reported closing price of 9.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Korea Electric Power Corporation - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 12.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEP is 0.05%, a decrease of 16.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 18,357K shares. The put/call ratio of KEP is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 1,922K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,923K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEP by 16.10% over the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 1,484K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares, representing a decrease of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEP by 6.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,169K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,887K shares, representing a decrease of 146.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEP by 80.29% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 858K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 829K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEP by 72.57% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 577K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEP by 13.43% over the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, better known as KEPCO or Hanjeon, is the largest electric utility in South Korea, responsible for the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the development of electric power projects including those in nuclear power, wind power and coal.

