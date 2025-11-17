Korea Electric Power Corporation - Depositary Receipt (KEP) Price Target Increased by 14.33% to 18.30

The average one-year price target for Korea Electric Power Corporation - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:KEP) has been revised to $18.30 / share. This is an increase of 14.33% from the prior estimate of $16.01 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.91 to a high of $24.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.86% from the latest reported closing price of $16.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Korea Electric Power Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 13.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEP is 0.07%, an increase of 124.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.79% to 23,658K shares. The put/call ratio of KEP is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,514K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202K shares , representing an increase of 20.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEP by 3.05% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 957K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 777K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares , representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEP by 82.51% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 718K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEP by 71.79% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 606K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares , representing an increase of 12.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEP by 1.96% over the last quarter.

