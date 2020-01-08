Korea Electric Power Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KEP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Korea Electric Power Corp (Symbol: KEP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.38, changing hands as low as $11.28 per share. Korea Electric Power Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KEP's low point in its 52 week range is $9.90 per share, with $15.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.29.

