KORE to go public via over $1 bln SPAC deal

March 12 (Reuters) - KORE Wireless Group Inc said on Friday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp CTAC.N in a deal that values the combined company at a pro-forma enterprise value of $1.01 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

