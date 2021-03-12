KORE to go public via over $1 bln SPAC deal

US Markets
March 12 (Reuters) - KORE Wireless Group Inc said on Friday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp CTAC.N in a deal that values the combined company at a pro-forma enterprise value of $1.01 billion.

