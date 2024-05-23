News & Insights

Kore Potash Responds to ASX Query Amidst Share Surge

May 23, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Kore Potash PLC (GB:KP2) has released an update.

Kore Potash PLC, a potash development company, has responded to an ASX inquiry regarding the significant increase in its share price, which may be connected to market anticipation of finalizing an EPC contract with PowerChina. While confirming no formal legal agreements have been reached, negotiations continue and further updates will be provided as necessary. The company remains focused on advancing its Kola and DX Potash Projects in the Republic of Congo.

