News & Insights

Stocks

Kore Potash PLC Implements Trading Halt Amidst Fundraising

November 11, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kore Potash PLC (GB:KP2) has released an update.

Kore Potash PLC has announced a trading halt on the Australian Securities Exchange and JSE due to pending updates regarding an Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract. Despite the halt, trading continues on AIM, and the company is moving forward with a share subscription that has raised approximately $900,000. The admission of new shares is expected on 26 November 2024, expanding the company’s total issued share capital to over 4.3 billion shares.

For further insights into GB:KP2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.