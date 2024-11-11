Kore Potash PLC Implements Trading Halt Amidst Fundraising

Kore Potash PLC (GB:KP2) has released an update.

Kore Potash PLC has announced a trading halt on the Australian Securities Exchange and JSE due to pending updates regarding an Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract. Despite the halt, trading continues on AIM, and the company is moving forward with a share subscription that has raised approximately $900,000. The admission of new shares is expected on 26 November 2024, expanding the company’s total issued share capital to over 4.3 billion shares.

