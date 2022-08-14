KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$8.50 Price Target

The investors in KORE Group Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:KORE) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 25% to US$3.40 in the week following its second-quarter results. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 106% toUS$0.15 per share. Revenues of US$70m did beat expectations by 6.7%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NYSE:KORE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from five analysts covering KORE Group Holdings is for revenues of US$265.9m in 2022, implying a measurable 2.1% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 15% from last year to US$0.47. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$267.0m and losses of US$0.35 per share in 2022. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on KORE Group Holdings even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a sizeable expansion in per-share losses.

The consensus price target fell 16% to US$8.50per share, with the analysts clearly concerned by ballooning losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic KORE Group Holdings analyst has a price target of US$14.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$3.50. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 4.1% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 19% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.0% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that KORE Group Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at KORE Group Holdings. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that KORE Group Holdings' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of KORE Group Holdings' future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on KORE Group Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for KORE Group Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for KORE Group Holdings you should be aware of.

