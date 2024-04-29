KORE Group CEO Romil Bahl To Resign, Ronald Totton To Be Interim CEO; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - IoT solutions and services company, KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE), Monday announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Romil Bahl will step down from the position, and will be replaced by Ronald Totton on an interim basis, effective May 3.

Prior to KORE, Totton served as CEO of ST Telemedia Cloud and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at ST Telemedia Group.

Currently, KORE's stock is falling 6.38 percent, to $0.73 on the New York Stock Exchange.

