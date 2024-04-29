News & Insights

Markets
KORE

KORE Group CEO Romil Bahl To Resign, Ronald Totton To Be Interim CEO; Stock Down

April 29, 2024 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - IoT solutions and services company, KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE), Monday announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Romil Bahl will step down from the position, and will be replaced by Ronald Totton on an interim basis, effective May 3.

Prior to KORE, Totton served as CEO of ST Telemedia Cloud and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at ST Telemedia Group.

Currently, KORE's stock is falling 6.38 percent, to $0.73 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KORE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.