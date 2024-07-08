KORE Group Appoints Bruce Gordon As EVP And COO

(RTTNews) - KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) announced Monday that Bruce Gordon has joined as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective July 2, 2024.

In his new roles, Gordon will focus on enhancing operational efficiencies, fostering innovation and driving sustainable growth. His leadership will help optimize KORE's internal processes, leverage human talent and maximize market opportunities to solidify the Company's position as a leader in IoT.

Gordon brings over three decades of technology sector experience, having held multiple significant leadership roles. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of GeoDigital.

Previously, at ABB Ventyx (formerly Mincom), Gordon served as Senior Vice President, Business Solutions.

Prior to this Gordon held roles of Chief Technology Officer at enterprise software company Infor, overseeing technology strategy through a significant period of growth which included the acquisition and integration of 27 companies.

He also served as Chief Operating Officer at Descartes, where he was responsible for a significant business transformation.

