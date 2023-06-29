News & Insights

Koran burning in Sweden sparks protest in Baghdad

Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

June 29, 2023 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by Ahmed Saad for Reuters ->

By Ahmed Saad

BAGHDAD, June 29 (Reuters) - Dozens of Iraqis protested on Thursday in front of the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad after a man burned a Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm.

Some of the protesters set fire to a rainbow-coloured flag representing the LGBT community and many held the Koran and portraits of populist Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and chanted "yes, yes to the Koran".

The government of several Muslim countries, including Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Morocco have issued protests about the incident.

In its permit for Wednesday's demonstration, Swedish police said that while it "may have foreign policy consequences", the security risks and consequences linked to a Koran burning were not of such a nature that the application should be rejected.

After the burning, Swedish police charged the man who carried it out with agitation against an ethnic or national group.

Sadr had called on his followers to hold the protest and demand the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador, the cutting ties with Sweden and to keep burning the LGBT flag until the eighth day of the lunar month of Muharram because "it is what irritates them the most", he said in a statement.

"The ambassador should go and ... the embassy should not stay in Iraq at all ...,” protester Moamal Abbas said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Saad and Maher Nazih; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by William Maclean and Alison Williams)

((amina.ismail@thomsonreuters.com; +20 2 2394 8114;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.