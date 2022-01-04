Koppers Stock: Underfollowed and Undervalued

Koppers (NYSE: KOP) is a small-cap company with a $690-million market cap that manufactures and sells wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds used in markets such as railroad, steel, agriculture, utilities, and residential lumber.

The company is organized into three business segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services, Performance Chemicals, and Carbon Materials & Chemicals.

Some of its key products are treated and untreated wood products that are commonly used for crossties for railroad tracks or utility poles.

The majority of revenue comes from the Railroad and Utility Products and Services segment, and more than half of the company’s revenue is generated in the United States.

I am bullish on KOP stock as I believe the low valuation levels as well as tailwinds from government infrastructure spending will produce positive returns over the next few years.

Core Process

The primary service of the company is to treat wood products to make them stronger and last longer.

To make this treatment, coal is carbonized to make coke and Koppers purchases a by-product of Coke-Coal tar. The company distills the coal tar and manufactures carbon materials and chemicals that are essential to the aluminum, steel, paint, plastic, wood-preserving, and carbon black industries.

The products from the coal tar distillation are used to increase the durability of products such as railroad ties and utility poles.

Business Strategy

Koppers plans to enhance its network and business opportunities by lowering costs, reducing supply cycle times and increasing asset efficiency.

This includes consolidation of several facilities across the country, primarily its Denver and Arkansas operations. In addition, its Texas facility will be converted to supported multiple revenues streams.

New geographies are important to the company's growth strategy. While Koppers has predominately had strong market share on the East Coast, the Utility Pole segment expects to increase its presence in places such as the West Coast or Texas.

Q3 Results

Recent financial results were not up to expectations. The CEO put it clearly:

"Koppers third quarter turned out to be a microcosm of the varied challenges that many companies are dealing with as a result of the pandemic. We believe the issues are temporary and not a material threat to achieving our long-term strategy."

Total sales were $424.8 million, a decrease of 2.9%, compared with $437.5 million in the prior year quarter.

The Railroad and Utility division experienced lower sales and profitability, primarily driven by a continued market shortage of hardwood production for untreated crossties as well as lower volumes for utility poles.

The Performance Chemicals segment reported lower sales and profitability against record results fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior year.

The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment delivered higher sales and profitability compared with the prior year, benefiting from an advantageous pricing environment.

As of the end of the third quarter, total debt was $807 million and cash balances stood at $45 million. The company is not overly indebted, and the net leverage was 3.4x at quarter end due to high EBITDA levels over the prior four quarters. The company plans to reduce its leverage ratio to well below 3.0x.

Long-Term Outlook

The company's long-term outlook includes annualized revenue growth in the 4%-5% range and adjusted EBITDA margin in the 13%-16% range.

Cumulative operating cash flow over the next four years is expected to be approximately $600 million, of which $300 million will spent towards expansion and optimization strategies. Long-term free cash flow is expected to be approximately $150 million annually.

Valuation

The company sells at cheap valuation levels, largely due to the cyclical nature of the industry.

Analyst EPS estimates are $4.12 for 2021 and $4.74 for 2022 so with the stock selling in the low $30s range, it appears to be undervalued.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, KOP has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on one Buy rating assigned in the past three months. At $38, the average KOP price target implies 17.2% upside potential.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Tom Kerr did not own shares of any stocks mentioned above.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

